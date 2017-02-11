In the local lockup…

DAVIESS COUNTY ARRESTS

mugshots

-22-year-old Shawn Hill of Vincennes was arrested for residential entry, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy and burglary after a Washington City Police investigation. No bond was set.

-An Odon woman was picked up on a failure to appear warrant on Friday. Bond for 36-year-old Kristi Honeycutt was set at $2000.

-A Pike County man was jailed in Daviess County yesterday for operating while intoxicated refusal and inhaling toxic vapors. 44-year-old Mark Jones of Winslow was incarcerated at 9:40-am. No bond was set.

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

mugshots

-Brent Banta, was booked into the Knox County Jail at 2:29 this morning on probation violation.

-33-year-old Andrew White was jailed at 4 this morning after being arrested by VPD for assisting a criminal and criminal trespass.

-At 8:39-am yesterday, Gretchen Harbison-Ruetz, 42, was incarcerated for theft.