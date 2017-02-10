Man escapes from Parke County Jail

Terry Hensley led police on a two county chase in a stolen vehicle

An Indianapolis man managed to get out of the Parke County Jail Thursday..but not for long.

Just before 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon, Parke County Sheriff’s deputies called Indiana State Police after Terry Hensley Sr., 39, managed to escape from prison. He had last been seen driving a stolen black 2006 Toyota pickup eastbound near the Parke County Courthouse.

A state trooper spotted the truck less than 10 minutes later at County Road 275 East and US 36 near Rockville and tried to pull Hensley over. Hensley didn’t stop and led the trooper on a chase along New Discovery Road and State Road 59 into Clay County. During the chase on State Road 59, Hensley ran over tire deflation devices put down by a Parke County Sheriff’s deputy who had joined the chase. He also ran into the side of another state trooper’s patrol car, causing some minor damage to that car. The chase ended around 3:10 pm Thursday in the small town of Carbon in northern Clay County.

Hensley Sr. was taken back to the Parke County Jail. He’s facing multiple felony counts for Criminal Recklessness and Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle. He’s also charged for Reckless Driving and several miscellaneous traffic violations.