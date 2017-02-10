Elnora Arson Fires are still Under Investigation

Authorities continue to ask for the public’s help in finding information about two arson fires in Elnora. On February 1st a house was totally destroyed by a blaze. On February 6th someone threw a fire bomb through a boarded up window at the Elnora Police station but the board was all that burned. The remnants of that small fire were not discovered until later in the day by authorities. The State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate both incidents. Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. There is a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest.