Drug bust at the Econolodge

-An overnight drug investigation at the Econolodge on Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes resulted in two arrests. 25-year-old Ethan Wayne Roller and 47-year-old Leann A. Adams both of Lawrenceville are facing various charges. Both are charged with nuisance offenses as well as possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe. They were also found to be wanted on warrants. That incident happened at 1-am today.

-At 8:40 last night, Vincennes Police investigated suspicious activity at 1012 north 9th. 19-year-old Zachary Rush Woolsey was arrested for residential entry.

-39-year-old Derek Hamm was arrested last night by VPD for driving while suspended. He was jailed at 10:32-pm.

-At 10:52pm, Frederick Kitchell, 42-years-old was incarcerated in the Knox County Jail on a charge of public intoxication.

-Early yesterday morning, James Mason, 30, was jailed for domestic battery.