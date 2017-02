The online edition of today’s Washington times Herald reports that fire officials have ruled that two recent fires in Elnora were intentionally set.

The incidents occurred on February 1 and February 6th and both are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana Arson hotline at 1-800-382-4626.Callers may receive up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.