Local Arrest Report

On Wednesday, 42 year old Jason A. Sturgeon was arrested by Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

In Knox County:

21 year old Mason Alan Sproat was arrested Wednesday morning by the Knox County Sheriffs Department on a charge of Criminal Recklessness

Vincennes Police arrested 23 year old Pete Troy McGhee and 19 year old Colton James Hitt on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine. Both men are being held in the Knox County Jail.

And at 2:28 a.m. this morning, 30 year old James Mason was booked into the Knox County Jail on a charge of Domestic Battery.

Kenda Lee Arnold, 39, of Vincennes was Arrested by Vincennes Police for a Contempt of Court charge Wednesday.

