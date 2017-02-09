Knox County’s N. Phillip Shelton Humanitarian Award Recipient Announced

Horace “Hoss” Foncannon has been named as this year’s recipient of Knox County’s N. Phillip Shelton Humanitarian Award.

Foncannon has served on the Good Samaritan Foundation’s Board of Governors, the Vincennes University Foundation Board of Directors, and First United Methodist Church in Vincennes. He has spent more than 50 years with the YMCA of Vincennes and the Salvation Army.

The Dr. N. Phillip Shelton Humanitarian Award was established in 1998 with the purpose of recognizing and promoting humanitarian achievement in the community. Shelton Humanitarian Award nominees must be residents of Knox County and demonstrate efforts at working to improve the general well being and happiness of others.