Indiana State News

News Across the State

Indiana’s large utility companies want state lawmakers to pass a law that critics say would muscle out smaller competitors from the emerging solar energy market.

Solar power provides only about 1 percent of the country’s energy, but employment in the industry is growing rapidly.

On Thursday, Indiana legislators will begin debating a proposed law that would eventually eliminate much of the financial benefit Indiana homeowners, businesses and even some churches reap from harvesting the sun’s rays. Critics say it would tilt the market in favor of utilities.

One of those big companies, Duke Energy Corp., is seeking regulatory approval in Indiana and several other states including North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky and Ohio, to revamp the market.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A measure being considered by a House panel would require informing Indiana women considering drug-induced abortions that the effects possibly could be reversed.

One organization says it has had success stopping such abortions by administering the hormone progesterone after a woman has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the procedure.

Some doctors and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists oppose the approach, saying it hasn’t been sufficiently vetted or scientifically proven. Bill proponents say providing information isn’t a guarantee and that the possibility of reversal should be part of informed consent.

The bill would require the State Health Department create a form to help point pregnant women toward more information or medical professionals. It was held in committee Wednesday for a vote next week.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A plan to fund road repair and construction in Indiana by raising the State’s gasoline tax and vehicle registration fees took a step closer to passage in the General Assembly in Indianapolis Wednesday.

The Indiana House Ways and Means Committee approved an amendment to devote all sales tax added to gasoline sales to roads in Indiana.

The bill would raise the gas tax by ten cents a gallon and would implement a vehicle registration fee of $15 for traditional cars. Electric vehicles would have a $150 fee.

The measure is now headed to the house floor for a second reading.