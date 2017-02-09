Heath Klein Purchases Peck-Bayard Home in Vincennes

Local developer Heath Klein has received permission for an exterior renovation of the Peck-Bayard home on North Sixth Street in Vincennes.

The Vincennes Sun Commercial reports the Historic Review Board approved Klein’s request Tuesday evening.

Klein purchased the building in December– after it sat vacant since Kemper CPA moved into its newly constructed building in 2015. The home will now become the office of Klein Realty and Auction.

Included in the exterior renovation are plans to add a brick addition to the back of structure, paint the entire exterior white and add black shutters to the windows, along with landscaping.

The Peck-Bayard home was originally constructed in 1861.