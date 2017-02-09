Evansville IceMen Say Goodbye for Good

You can finally say goodbye to the IceMen if you live in Evansville.

The East Coast Hockey League has granted a request by the Evansville IceMen to move the pro hockey franchise to Jacksonville, Florida. The move comes after a messy exit from Evansville when the team could not come to terms on a new lease agreement with the Ford Center downtown. Team owner Ron Geary had originally looked to move the team to nearby Owensboro, but pulled that proposal off the table and looked south. The Jacksonville IceMen will begin play this fall.