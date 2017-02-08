Valerie D. Stevens, 38, of Bridgeport, IL

Valerie D. Stevens, age 38 of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in Vincennes, IN at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born December 22, 1978 in Olney to John and Norreta (Hodge) Gray.

She married Matthew P. Stevens in the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport on November 22, 2003.

She is survived by: her husband- Matthew P. Stevens of Bridgeport: her daughters to whom she was a loving mother- Mallory (10) and Savanna (5): her parents- John and Norreta Gray of Sumner: her brother- David Gray and his wife Robyn of Bridgeport: and her sister- Jana Swain and her husband Jason of Palestine.

Valerie worked for fourteen years at the AME Group in Fritchton, IN and was currently employed at Lawrence County Health Department as a receptionist. She was also a Red Hill Jr. Pro Cheerleading coach and a Real Estate agent for Parrott Realty. Valerie was currently pursuing her degree in the Medical Assistant Program at Lincoln Trail College.

Valerie’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held for Valerie D. Stevens at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bridgeport. A visitation will be held Saturday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Valerie Stevens Memorial Fund to assist the family in setting up a fund for her girls’ future. Contributions can be made to the family directly or through the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.