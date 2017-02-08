Murder Charges Filed Against Bloomfield Man

The search for a missing Bedford man has led to felony murder charges being filed against a Bloomfield man.

On February 3, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department was notified by Steve Aliano that his son, Chase was missing. Aliano said that Chase was last seen on January 31. Aliano told authorities that his son had traveled to the home of William Abel in Bloomfield to possibly sell some firearms.

When officers questioned 24 year old William Abel, he first told officers that Chase Aliano had left the residence in the company of an unknown female. Officials report that during their interview with Abel, his story changed several times. But after continued questioning, Abel led police to where Chase Aliano’s car and body were hidden.

On Monday, an autopsy was conducted at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Preliminary results indicate that Aliano had been shot six times. The report also states that the patterns of the six gunshot wounds “are not consistent with the incident details as provided by William Abel.”

William Abel was booked into the Greene County Jail Sunday morning. He has been formally charged with murder, obstruction of justice, theft and false informing. No bond has been set.