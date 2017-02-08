Motorcycle Crash Sends One to Hospital Tuesday Night

The driver of a motorcycle sustained head injuries after being rear ended by a car last night in Vincennes.

The accident happened around 6:30 at 7th and Wabash Streets.

Vincennes Battalion Chief Tony Jarrell says the driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound on 7th street when he signaled for a left hand turn. Jarrell says a car following too closely struck the rear of the motorcycle sending the driver sprawling onto the pavement.

Jarrell was unsure about the severity of the motorcyclists injuries he was transported from the scene by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital. No names have been released at this time.