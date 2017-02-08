Local Arrest Report

In this morning’s Police Report:

At 11:19 a.m. Tuesday morning, Washington Police Officers located 39 year old Angela Matthewson of Washington who was wanted on warrants. At the time of her arrest, Matthewson was also discovered to be in possession of pills without the necessary prescription. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on warrants for Failure to Appear for Check Deception and Failure to Appear for Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication. Matthewson also faces new charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. She is being held in the Daviess County Security Center without bond.

Tuesday evening, the Washington Police Department arrested 48 year old Gary Boxley of Washington on a warrant to revoke a suspended sentence. Boxley remains in the Security Center on a $50,000 bond.

Also on Tuesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Zachery Allen Kelley of Evansville with a warrant to revoke a suspended sentence. Kelley is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested 26 year old Levi Scott Smith of Lawrenceville, Illinois, on charges of Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. He is being held in the Knox County Jail.

Tuesday evening, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Luey Davis on charges of Burglary and Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit a Felony or Theft. He is being held in the Knox County Jail.

Kyle Jacob Wallace, 19, of Mt. Vernon, IN was arrested Tuesday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on charges of Illegal Consumption of Alcohol and OVWI.