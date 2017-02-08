Knox County Area Plan Commission Gives Recommendation to Rezoning Property

The Knox County Area Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation last night to rezoning property behind the Vincennes Eagles Lodge for Industrial use.

Attorney Chris Ramsey representing the Fraternal Order told commission members that Tully Electric Company is seeking to acquire the former men’s softball field owned by the Eagles at 15th and Cavanaugh Streets directly behind the lodge.

Ramsey says the purchase is contingent on the property being rezoned from resdential to industrial.

Ramsey indicated the Tully Electric intends to build a storage facility for its various grades of industrial wiring and a place to park their vehicles when not in use.

The re-zoning had the support of at least one resident who complained that when the softball diamond was in use players blocked the street with their cars making access to homes difficult.

Board member Tom Yochum indicated the rezoning was consistent with other properties adjacent to the three acre field.

APC members gave the re-zoning a favorable recommendation. It now goes back to the Vincennes City Council for final approval.