Indiana State News

Legislation targeting hate crimes is advancing in Indiana, one of five states without such a law.

The measure would not create a new crime but would allow a judge to consider imposing a tougher sentence on crimes motivated by a victim’s perceived or actual race, religion, sex, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation, among other things. An approved amendment extends protections to targeted off-duty law enforcement officers.

A Senate panel approved the measure 6-3 Tuesday. A similar measure cleared the Senate last year but died in the House.

Opponents argue the legislation is unnecessary because the criminal code doesn’t prevent a judge from considering hate. They say it creates special protected classes that leave some people out and treats victims of the same crime differently.

The Hoosier National Forest has developed an interactive story map featuring the historic Buffalo Trace’s route across southern Indiana.

The forest says the sites include historic Native American villages, forts, and trading posts that have disappeared from the landscape and river crossings where the buffalo forded rivers. However, some sites such as the Falls of the Ohio State Park are open to the public.

Ranger Chris Zimmer says the map can be used by people sitting at home wanting to learn more about the trace that was created by American bison or by others wanting to see the route’s historical sites.

The interactive story map can be accessed from the front page of the Hoosier National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/hoosier .

An Indianapolis lawyer is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to order the release of emails sent to Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor.

William Groth’s appeal asks for access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s executive order on immigration.

The Indiana appeals court last month found the documents are privileged attorney-client communications. Groth’s appeal, filed Monday, argues that Pence did not solicit legal advice from the Texas attorney and that they therefore have no privileged relationship to protect.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Pence’s attorney.

The supreme court has yet to decide whether it will consider the appeal.