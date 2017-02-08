Daviess County Council Meeting Notes

After meeting with the Commissioners and deciding the direction to take on the proposed Courthouse annex project, the Daviess County Council met to consider regular business.



Superior Court Judge Dean Sobecki told the Council that an unusually large invoice for a defendant’s mental health evaluation had already exhausted the courts budget. The Council approved Sobecki’s request for an additional appropriation. The Council also approved an abatement application from WestGate Seven LLC. Council president Mike Sprinkle said abatement help attract new business and industry by delaying the full tax load for new economic development, but, Sprinkle said the abatement are limited and not permanent. The Council also approved an inter-local agreement with the City of Washington for administering the County’s zoning Code. And after an extended discussion the Council approved a request from the Daviess County Economic Corporation for an additional appropriation for infrastructure projects related to economic development. Arnold asked for $675,000 but in return said the Economic Development Corporation would forego drawing against the DCEDC contracts with the County which run through 2020. Arnold presented the Council with a list and economic impact of DCEDC projects . Arnold said the DCEDC would use the requested funds Thor basic infrastructure slide the extension of water and wastewater lines, roads, fiber op, public parking, and a cultural event complex, along with the reduction of debt from current projects. The Council approved the request with Councilman Kent Norris abstaining because his employer provides fiber optic infrastructure for some of the projects. Another topic of discussion was a request from the Daviess County Visitors Bureau the raise the County’s inn Keeper tax from 5% to 7%. Samantha Babbitt told the Council this tax is added to the cost of hotel rooms in the county and would generally be paid by visitors to the county. Babbitt said the increase would help market the county to outside visitors. The Council agreed to approve the request, but action is required by the state legislature.