VU College of Technology to Host Indiana Regioni 4 & 5 Skills USA Contest Feb. 11th

Vincennes University’s College of Technology will host the Indiana Region 4 and 5 Skills USA contest on Saturday Feb. 11th.

More than 350 high school students and guests from southeastern and southwestern Indiana will compete for scholarships and the opportunity to advance to the State Leadership and Skills Conference in Indianapolis on April 21-22. The students will be accompanied by more than 50 school advisors. VU has hosted the regional competition for more than 20 years.

The Skills USA organization emphasizes technical skills, leadership, and interpersonal skills training. It also exposes students to various career paths and encourages success in their selected vocations.

Areas of competition include architectural drafting, automotive service, carpentry, CNC milling, CNC turning, collision repair, computer maintenance, diesel, electronics technology, engineering technology, internetworking, masonry, marine service technology, motorcycle service technology, power equipment technology, precision machining, residential wiring, technical drafting, robotics, and welding. Students will compete in skills-related contests in technology labs on VU’s Vincennes Campus.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. (EST) at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center, with competitions to begin in various campus locations at 9:00 a.m. The contest will conclude with a 2 p.m. luncheon and awards ceremony. VU President Chuck Johnson will welcome the participants at the 8:20 a.m. opening and VU Provost Laurel Smith will address the contestants and advisors prior to the awards ceremony.