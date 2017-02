Possibility For Strong Storms Today

Indiana weather….if you don’t like it…just wait…it will change.

And that’s what will happen with warm temperatures and thunderstorms in the forecast for today followed by cold temperatures and a threat of snow Wednesday night.

Meteorologists are calling for the possibility of strong storms this afternoon, and that could include heavy rainfall and high winds. Temperatures will be in the 60s today, but a cold front will move across the area later this afternoon/evening. Temperatures tomorrow will be 20 degrees colder than today’s highs. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis also says there is a slight chance of snow for Wednesday night. There may be a chance of light snow or a rain snow mix.

But the temperature roller coaster will continue with temperatures for the weekend back up in the 60s.