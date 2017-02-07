Possibility For Strong Storms Today

Indiana weatherâ€¦.if you donâ€™t like itâ€¦just waitâ€¦it will change.Â Â Â

And thatâ€™s what will happen with warm temperatures and thunderstorms in the forecast for today followed by cold temperatures and a threat of snow Â Wednesday night.Â

Â Â Meteorologists are calling for the possibility of strong storms this afternoon, and that could include heavy rainfall and high winds.Â Temperatures will be in the 60s today, but a cold front will move across the area later this afternoon/evening.Â Temperatures tomorrow will be 20 degrees colder than todayâ€™s highs.Â The National Weather Service in Indianapolis also says there is a slight chance of snow for Wednesday night.Â Â There may be a chance of light snow or a rain snow mix.Â Â Â

Â Â Â Â Â But the temperature roller coaster will continue with temperatures for the weekend back up in the 60s.Â Â