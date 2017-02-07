Local Arrests

Here is this morning’s police report:

At 11:55 a.m. Monday, 33 year old Jacquline Mattingly of Loogootee was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. She was arrested by Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges of Theft, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $2,000.

And from Knox County:

At 2:40 p.m. Monday, Vincennes Police were called to 1010 N. 9th in Vincennes where they arrested 25 year old Jeffery Jackson on felony charges of Domestic Battery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation, Criminal Confinement, and Criminal Recklessness. He was taken to the Knox County Jail.

And at 1:40 a.m. this morning, Vincennes Police located two wanted persons at the intersection of N 8th and Shelby Streets in Vincennes. 26 year old Ryan Michael Morgan of Vincennes was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Also arrested was 33 year old Melissa May Serrano of Bicknell. Serrano was wanted on a warrant for Probation Violation and Contempt. She also faces a new charge of False Informing. Both Serrano and Morgan were taken to the Knox County Jail.

And the Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Brent Banta with a warrant for Probation Violation. He is in the Knox County Jail.

On February 7th, 2017, at 3:35 a.m. a property damage accident was reported on State Road 65 at the Mark Ford Road Intersection. Upon arriving on scene Sergeant John Fischer found a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in a ditch at the intersection. Melinda K. Catt, age 35, of Petersburg identified herself as the driver of the vehicle. Upon opening an investigation into the accident Sergeant Fischer ran Ms. Catt through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and discovered that her license status was listed as SUSPENDED-PRIOR. At that point Sergeant Fischer placed Ms. Catt into custody and transported her to the Gibson County Jail. Upon arriving at the Gibson County Jail Ms. Catt was charged with Operating a Vehicle With a Suspended License. Ms. Catt remains in custody with a $650 bond.