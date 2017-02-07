Indiana House Dems Pushing Road Funding Plan

Indiana House Democrats are pushing a road funding plan that they say won’t raise taxes on average motorists.

GOP leaders in the House have proposed a 10-cent increase to the state’s 18-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax, as well as additional registration fees. Democrats say their alternative demonstrates there are other ways to pay for improvements.

Under the plan shared Monday, House Democrats would freeze corporate tax cuts, put revenue from the existing sales tax on gasoline toward infrastructure and allow a trust fund to be used for local road loans. It also projects collecting $300 million annually in reversions through agencies cutting waste, fraud and abuse.

House Democratic leader Scott Pelath says he expects the proposal to be discussed in the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.

On a related note:

According to the Associated Press, Ads opposing the Republican plan to use high fuel taxes to pay for those infrastructure repairs will soon adorn gas pumps across Indiana.

The ads at gas pumps, filling stations and convenience stores will include the contact information for state lawmakers. The Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, which is launching the campaign, hopes it will lead motorists to voice opposition to the plan.

The proposal in the Legislature would raise gas prices by a dime a gallon — or 20 cents a gallon for diesel.

More than a dozen states, including Indiana, are considering an increase in fuel taxes to pay for infrastructure upgrades.