Applications Now Being Accepted for Internships & Scholarships through INDOT

Applications are now being accepted for Internships and Scholarships through the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Through Friday, February 24th, INDOT will be accepting applications for more than 50 Governor’s Public Service Summer Internship positions. Interns will spend at least half of their time with INDOT on a project designed to enhance their skills and abilities at a college level. Eligible candidates for the internships must be enrolled as a undergraduate or graduate student and have completed at least one year of undergraduate studies. Students slated to graduate in May of 20-17 are still eligible to apply.

Civil engineering scholarships are also available through INDOT. The scholarships will be good for up to give years of civil engineering education at the college level. As a part of the scholarship, recipients will work with INDOT in a variety of full-time, paid positions during their summer breaks and upon graduation. Eligible students must be accepted or enrolled full time in one of Indiana’s Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology certified civil engineering programs.