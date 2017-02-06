Vincennes University has signed with the world’s largest cyber security certification organization

The partnership of the VU Department of Information Technology and International Council of E-Commerce Consultants, allows the college’s IT department exclusive access to teach EC –Council certification classes using official training materials. In addition, VU has the ability to proctor certification exams in the classroom.

The EC-Council offers a variety of accredited certifications programs including Certified Ethical Hacker, Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator, Certified Security Analyst, and License Penetration Testing. EC-Council certification programs are endorsed by the US National Security Agency (NSA), the Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS), and other federal agencies. For more information call 812-431-0318