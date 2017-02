VU Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams Will Hold Fundraiser This Weekend

THE VINCENNES UNIVERSITY MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMS WILL TAKE PART THIS WEEKEND IN A FUNDRAISER TO FIGHT BREAST CANCER.

WOMEN’S COACH HARRY MEEKS SAYS THIS SATURDAY’S GAMES HAVE BEEN DESIGNATED AS PLAY 4 KAY DAY AT THE P-E- COMPLEX.

THE ANNUAL EVENT IS HELD IN HONOR OF FORMER NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH KAY YOW WHO DIED FROM STAGE 4 BREAST CANCER IN 2009.

THIS WILL BE THE 5TH YEAR THAT VU HAS TAKEN PART IN THE PLAY 4 K EVENT. TO DATE, VU HAS DONATED OVER 14-THOUSAND DOLLARS WHICH GOES TOWARDS CANCER RESEARCH.

FANS CAN DONATE ONLINE BY GOING TO THE VU ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT WEB PAGE AND UNDER PLAY 4 KAY CLICK DONATE.

IN ADDITION TO ACCEPTING DONATIONS, A SILENT AUCTION WILL BE HELD TO GENERATE FUNDS.

V-U WILL ALSO BE HONORING “CANCER SURVIVORS” AT HALF-TIME OF TOMORROW NIGHT’S (SATURDAY’S) MEN’S GAME.

THE TRAILBLAZERS WILL PLAY KASKASKIA COLLEGE. THE WOMEN’S GAME GETS UNDERWAY AT 5 PM FOLLOWED BY THE MEN’S CONTEST AT 7.