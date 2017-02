Purdue University and VU Partnering in Engineering

A PURDUE UNIVERSITY AGREEMENT IS EXTENDING EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS IN THE COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AT VINCENNES UNIVERSITY.

VU PRESIDENT CHUCK JOHNSON SAYS BEGINNING THIS FALL ENGINEERING STUDENTS AT VU CAN TAKE PART IN A DIRECT ADMISSIONS PROGRAM TO OBTAIN THEIR BACHELORS DEGREE AT PURDUE.

FINANCIALLY, JOHNSON SAYS ITS GOOD DEAL FOR V-U STUDENTS WHO WILL BE ABLE TO SAVE SOME CASH AS WELL AS HAVING THE BENEFIT OF LEARNING IN A SMALLER CLASSROOM ENVIRONMENT.

VU STUDENTS WILL BE EXPECTED TO COMPLETE THEIR ASSOCIATE DEGREE WORK TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR DIRECT ADMISSIONS TO PURDUE. STUDENTS CAN TRANSFER BEFORE OBTAINING THEIR DEGREE ONLY WITH PERMISSION FROM BOTH UNIVERSITIES.