More Money Added to the Blight Elimination Program

Twelve Indiana communities will share in nearly $2 million as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s latest round of Blight Elimination Program funding.

The organization says about 4,000 blighted and abandoned homes in Indiana will be eliminated through the program. The City of Bicknell was awarded 250-thousand dollars to demolish 12 more blighted properties. Bicknell previously received 415 thousand dollars, Mayor Tom Estabrook says the city to date has torn down 17 rundown homes. The goal is to eventually return the properties to the tax rolls after they’ve been cleaned up. The funds come from the $221.7 million Hardest Hit Fund money allocated to Indiana