Local Arrests

Here is the latest report from area law enforcement agencies:

In Knox County, 33-year old Aaron Cary was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Thursday on a contempt of court charge.

And in Daviess County

Thursday, Washington Police arrested 30 year old Todd Allen Trinkle of Washington on charges of Operating a vehicle while suspended with a prior. He was released from the Security Center on $2,000 bond.

Washington Police arrested 21 year old Jose Gutierrez of Washington on a charge of operating a vehicle without being licensed. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

Also on Thursday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Angela Gray of Washington on charges of theft. She was released from the Security Center on a $2,500 bond.