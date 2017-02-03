Local Arrests

February 3, 2017
Here is the latest report from area law enforcement agencies:

In Knox County, 33-year old Aaron Cary was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Thursday on a contempt of  court charge.

And in Daviess County

Thursday, Washington Police arrested 30 year old Todd Allen Trinkle of Washington on charges of Operating a vehicle while suspended with a prior.  He was released from the Security Center on $2,000 bond.

Washington Police arrested 21 year old Jose Gutierrez of Washington on a charge of operating a vehicle without being licensed.  He was released on a $2,000 bond.

Also on Thursday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Angela Gray of Washington on charges of theft.  She was released from the Security Center on a $2,500 bond.

     And at 12:30 a.m. this morning, Washington Police arrested 51 year old Danny Eversole of Washington for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a refusal.  He remains in the Security Center.