KCDC to Donate Land in Vincennes Industrial Park to Futaba Indiana

MEMBERS OF THE KNOX COUNTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AGREED TO DONATE APPROXIMATELY 20 FEET OF LAND IN THE VINCENNES INDUSTRIAL PARK TO FUTABA INDIANA.

THE AUTO PARTS MANUFACTURER IS PLANNING TO ADD A SECURITY FENCE ALONG THE NORTH SIDE OF THEIR BUILDING FOR THE SAFETY OF ITS WORKERS.

PLANT MANAGER DAVE TURPIN ALSO SHARED WITH KCDC MEMBERS THIS MORNING (FRIDAY) THAT THEY ARE RAMPING UP IN ANTICIPATION OF MANUFACTURING PARTS FOR NEW CAR MODELS COMING FROM TOYOTA.

LATER THIS YEAR, TURPIN SAYS FUTABA WILL BE CELEBRATING ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN VINCENNES. WHEN THE PLANT FIRST OPENED IN DECEMBER OF 2002, FUTABA EMPLOYED 75 WORKERS. TURPIN SAYS THEY NOW HAVE A WORKFORCE JUST UNDER 800 EMPLOYEES AND THE SIZE OF THE PLANT HAS EXPANDED TO 460-THOUSAND SQUARE FEET.