KCDC Applying for Grant to Explore the Expansion of Broadband

THE KNOX COUNTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION IS APPLYING FOR A GRANT TO EXPLORE THE EXPANSION OF BROADBAND IN THE COUNTY.

KCDC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KENT UTT SAYS BROADBAND IS BECOMING AN IMPORTANT ECONOMIC TOOL IN ATTRACTING BUSINESSES AND WORKERS TO THE COMMUNITY.

THE 300-THOUSAND DOLLAR FEDERAL GRANT WOULD FUND A FEASIBILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE THE COST OF PUTTING THE INFRASTRUCTURE IN PLACE FOR BROADBAND SERVICES.

UTT SAYS THEY ARE CONTINUING TO ACCEPT LETTERS OF SUPPORT FROM BUSINESS LEADERS AND PUBLIC OFFICIALS FOR THEIR GRANT APPLICATION.

KCDC HAS HIRED KELLER-MCINTYRE & ASSOCIATES, A WASHINGTON D.C. FIRM TO ASSIST LOCAL OFFICIALS WITH WRITING THE PROPOSAL FOR THE GRANT.