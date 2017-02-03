INDOT Announces “2017 Paint the Plow” Campaign

|Did you ever want to paint a snow plow? Now you can. The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the kick off of its 2017 Paint the Plow campaign, a community outreach program designed to promote safety and awareness of INDOT’s Winter Operations all year long.
INDOT Southwest has invited high schools within district boundaries to paint an INDOT snow plow blade with original artwork to represent their school.
In addition to being seen in full service during the winter weather months, the blades may be used at events within the school’s community to enhance public awareness, promote safety and foster greater appreciation of both INDOT and the school’s art program.
|Paint the Plow was piloted in 2016 in INDOT’s Fort Wayne District. The program saw 13 plows completed by 12 school districts. After the success of Paint the Plow in the northeast district, the program was embarked on statewide.
Paint the Plow is open to all high schools, Sullivan, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Daviess, Knox, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Orange, Crawford, Perry, Spencer, Warrick, Vanderburgh and Posey counties.
Applications are due March 15. For more information, call 1 (800) 279-5757 or send a request to swincommunications@indot.in.gov