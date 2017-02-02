Quiz Bowl slated for Feburary 25th

The Knox County Public Library has extended the deadline for teams wanting to participate in this year’s Cargill Literacy Quiz Bowl.

Literacy Coordinator Judy Kratzner says forms are available at the library.

She says the entry fee is 150-dollars and is tax deductible.

Kratzner says the entry fee goes towards programs promoting literacy awareness in Knox County.

The Quiz Bowl will be held on Saturday, February 25th beginning at 9 a.m. at Vincennes University’s Shircliff Auditorium.

Teams will be supplied in advance with the list of topics and the literacy fact sheet. Questions include a variety of topics which appeal to multiple interests.

Kratzner says they are also looking for volunteers to assist with the Quiz Bowl.

For more information you can contact Kratzner or Library Director Emily Bunyan at 812-885-4380.