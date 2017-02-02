Firemen respond to two fires in Daviess County

TOWNSHIP FIRE

No injuries in a Wednesday afternoon fire South of US 50 on County Road 125 east. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to the residence where a faulty flue in a wood burning stove is believed to have been the cause the fire in a barn. The fire was at the propery ot Racy and Quaylyn Williams. Two classic vehicles in the barn were destroyed in the blaze.

ELNORA FIRE UPDATE

Yesterday morning’s fire at 427 West State Road 58 in Elnora is still being investigated. The state fire marshal was called in to assist in finding the cause of the fire that destroyed the home. Two female occupants got out of the home but suffered smoke inhalation and were treated and released at Daviess Community Hospital.