February is Teenage Dating Violence Awareness Month

Teenage Dating Violence is a real issue.

Nearly 1-point-5 million high school students in the United States experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year.

Melissa Haaff Director of Knox County’s Hope’s Voice is wanting to draw attention to the problem during Teen Dating Violence month.

She indicated there are warning signs that teenagers need to be aware of that could lead to physical abuse.

Haaff says if teens start to notice their boyfriend or girlfriend looking at their phone or social media page, asking about their partner’s whereabouts…it maybe time to get out.

She added family and friends should also look for personality changes in the person who is suffering the abuse.

Parents of younger children who are dating should pay close attention to what their child maybe texting and monitor their internet activities to make sure any correspondance is appropriate.

Teens needing assistance can also reach out to Hope’s Voice. They have a 24/7 Hotline number that can provide help or referrals to vicitims of domestic violence.

That number is 812-899-HOPE.