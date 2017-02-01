Patricia Marie (Aves) Coulup, 88, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Woodlands Golden Living Center in Newburgh.

Patricia was born March 17, 1928, in Vincennes, the daughter of Herbert and Agnes (Draim) Aves. She graduated from St. Rose High School in 1946. She married John Coulup on December 29, 1951. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone, and later worked at Flaget in the lunchroom. Her memberships include a life long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Sacred Heart Altar Society and a St. Rose Alumni. She was one of the founding members of the Bereavement Committee.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Jane A. Coulup of Indianapolis, Barbara E. (Chris) Whetstine of Newburgh, and Judith K. (Mark) Hund of Fishers; sons, Michael J. (Kathy) Coulup of Colorado Springs, CO and Stephen M. Coulup of Newburgh; grandchildren, Sara and Andrew Coulup, Steven, Melissa, Christopher, Matthew, Caroline and Patrick Coulup, Alli (Chris) Folz, Kevin (Amanda) Whetstine, Nick and Jessica Whetstine; great-grandchildren, Luke, John, Mark, Riley Folz, Bradley Whetstine; step-grandson, Brandon (Wendy) Young of Vinemont, AL; and step-great-grandchildren, Alexis and Conner Young.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, on July 22, 2014; parents; daughter, Susan Young, and sister, Frances Painter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Dave Fleck officiating. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 AM until the time of service also at the church. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Education Foundation, 229 Church St., Vincennes, IN 47591 or St. Francis Xavier Parish, 106 S. 3rd St., Vincennes, IN 47591. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.