Good Sam BEACON project headed into the the home stretch

pictured: CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital, Rob McLin

The final phase of Good Samaritan’s BEACON project kicks off today.

Demolition work on the LaSalle, Willis and Memorial Buildings on the hospital grounds started today . The demolition projects are the last pieces that will complete the BEACON puzzle, which started coming together in 2010.

The construction, completion and opening of the Gibault Memorial Tower, as well as the renovation of the Columbian Towers have helped the hospital grow. Good Samaritan CEO Rob McLin says it’s a good feeling to see such a big project reach it’s final step.

Demolition is expected to take around two months. The areas where the LaSalle, Willis and Memorial Buildings currently stand will soon be converted into parking space for both patients and employees.