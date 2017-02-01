Cursive writing bill moves forward

An education bill that would make learning to write cursive a requirement for elementary students has passed the senate. Senate Bill 86, authored by State Sen. Jean Leising of Oldenburg, was passed by a 35 to 14 vote on Monday. It’s the sixth year in a row that Leising has authored a similar bill about cursive handwriting. The bill would require all school corporations and accredited nonpublic schools to teach cursive writing in elementary grades. Cursive writing was a curriculum requirement until 2012. Indiana does have detailed handwriting standards, but the students are allowed to write in print or cursive. The bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.