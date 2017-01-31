Wayne E. Ader, 93 of Vincennes passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017.

He was born in Bainbridge IN, the son of Virgil and Eula Crews Ader. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha Ann and parents as well as his brother William Ader and sister Lorene Waits.

Survivors include his son, Steven Ader and wife Sara Jane of Marysville, Ohio and daughter Carolynn Stevenson and her husband Keith of Vincennes. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Julie and Peter Arnold of Marysville, Ohio and their children Leah and Joshua, Jessica Daniels and fiancé Dimitrious Stanley and her daughters, Alexis, Aubrie and Dakota, also Erin Neer of Houston, Texas and Cheryl and Phil Connelley and their daughter Alaina of Champaign, Illinois.

Wayne was retired from the Vincennes Community School Corporation where he served as Superintendent for 21 years. Before moving to Vincennes, he served as Superintendent in both Worthington and Sullivan Indiana. In his career, he was one of the longest serving Indiana school superintendents which totaled 32 years. He also served as president of the Indiana School Superintendents Association from 1975-1976 as well as serving on the Vincennes University board, YMCA board, KCARC board, Chamber of Commerce board, and was a member of Rotary and of the First United Methodist Church in Vincennes.

Before entering the field of education, he was in the United States Army where he attained the ranking of Captain. He enjoyed fishing and relished his yearly trips to Minnesota “roughing it” in tents, campers, and canoes. Golfing was a great form of relaxation for him, and he enjoyed golfing with a variety of friends after his retirement.

One of his greatest pleasures was seeing happy, well- taken care of children which influenced his career in education, as well as his relationships with his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway, Vincennes, IN from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2016 with the funeral service on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Vincennes High School designated for the care of Ader auditorium, or Good Samaritan Hospice.