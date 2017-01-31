Vincennes Chief elected to new position on state chief association board

Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking will be taking on a new role. Last Friday he was elected as the Secretary/Treasurer for the Executive Board of the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Association consists of ten local districts within Indiana. Each district has it’s own elected representative on the Board of Directors.

Luking, who has been with the VPD for 21 years, previously served as the Director for District 10 of the Association and most recently as it’s Sergeant of Arms in 2016.