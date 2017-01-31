Local jail reports

KNOX COUNTY

Knox County Mugshots

-Police went to the 2800 block of Washington Avenue at 10:19 last night and arrested 37-year-ols Sany Lynn Carie of Vincennes on a Knox County warrant for contempt.

-At 2:15 yesterday Vincennes Police arrested a wanted person in the 700 block of Scott. 31-year-old Justin Wayne Osborn of Vincennes was wanted on one felony and one misdemeanor warrant out of Knox County.

-At 11 last night, Vincennes Police made a traffic stop on South Old Decker Road at East Cloverdale Avenue. 26-year-old Rodney Spencer of Indianapolis was arrested for driving while suspended.

-Vincennes University Police were busy with some investigations yesterday. Knox County Jail reports show they arrested 19-year-old Essence Gray for battery, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. She was booked in at 2-pm. A couple of hours later, at around 4-pm, 23-year-old Trevor Blackwell was booked into jail for disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation.

-Indiana State Police picked up David Renya, 18 years old on a failure to appear warrant on Monday.

-Joseph Smith, 40-years old, was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for a parole violation yesterday.

DAVIESS COUNTY

-Michael Sluder, 67 of Washington was picked up on a petition to revoke a suspended sentence last night. He was booked in at 7:18 pm. No bond was set.