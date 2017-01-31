John H. Carter, 90. Passed away on January 28, 2017 at Atria Assisted Living Center in Newburgh.

John was born on January 21, 1927 in Bandmill, IN the son of J. Harold and Louise (Hager) Carter. He married Glenna L. Potts on February 14, 1952 and she preceded him in death on August 28, 2015.

John served his country in the United States Army during WW II and retired from Vincennes Steel as the Assistant Superintendent. He was a member of Community United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and a lifetime member of the Elks. John was an avid sports fan and was a big baseball fan.

Survivors include his daughter, Darla Plahn and her husband Bill of Newburgh, IN; son, David Carter and his wife Beth of Sugarland, TX; sister, Sharon Jackson of Portland, IN; grandchildren, Brett Carter, Tyler Carter and his wife Kristen, Clay Carter, Cody Royster and his wife Ashley, Jacob Royster; and great granddaughter, Ella Royster. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Glenna L. Carter; brothers, Don and Jerry Carter; and sisters, Peggy Eaton and Anne Wright.

Funeral services for John will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Gardner-Brockman Funeral Home, 505 Main with Rev. Cheryl Garbe officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with John’s family on Friday from 9 am until the hour of service time of 11:00 am at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to John’s family at www.gardnerbrockman.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ascera Care Hospice, 1401 Professional Blvd. #201, Evansville, IN 47714 or the Newburgh American Legion, Kapperman Post 44, 711 State Street, Newburgh, IN 47630.