Federal hiring freeze could affect Crane contract employees

President Donald Trump’s 90-day federal hiring freeze could put some 130 employees from the Crane Army Ammunition Activity facility out of a job.

That’s according to a story in the Evansville Courier and Press. Crane located in northern Martin County hires civilian workers on one- to three-year contracts, and even if they’re keeping the same employees, they’re considered new hires when their contracts are renewed. About 130 such contracts will be up at various times over the next 90 days.

Trump’s presidential memorandum excludes military personnel; however, the Crane jobs are considered civilian positions.

Thomas Peske, a spokesman for Crane Army Ammunition Activity, told the Evansville newspaper they are still trying to figure out if the freeze will apply to them, since the memorandum states that the head of any executive department can grant exemptions. Peske said he’s confident things will get worked out and they’ll be able to extend the contracts.

Indiana’s US Senators Republican Todd Young and Democrat Joe Donnelly both sent letters to the Secretary of Defense last week, asking for Crane to be exempt from the order.

Meanwhile, Peske says they are giving employees all the information they have on the situation and are trying to keep the workers focused on their jobs. He said quote “you don’t want employees working with ammunition and they have their minds on whether or not they have a job..end quote