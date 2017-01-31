DLC Media is growing

DLC Media completes transactions on 4 radio stations in the Terre Haute, Indiana Market.

DLC Media, Inc. is now a significant player in the Terre Haute, Indiana Radio Market. According to DLC Media, Inc. President and General Manager, Dave Crooks, the closing involving Emmis Communications and Midwest Communications was completed today.

DLC Media purchased from Emmis Communications:

-WZJK-FM 105.5 in West Terre Haute (formally WWVR)

-WFNB-FM 92.7 in Brazil

-WFNF-AM 1130 in Brazil and FM Translator W258BA-FM 99.5 in Terre Haute

DLC Media also purchased from Midwest Communications:

-WVIG-FM 95.9 in Seelyville (formally WDKE)

DLC Media already owns and operates WAXI-FM 104.9 in Rockville. According to Crooks, all 5 stations are being operated from his Parke County, Indiana studios. However, DLC Media recently purchased a building in Downtown Brazil. Once the new Brazil facility is complete, WFNB, WFNF and WVIG will move to DLC’s new Radio Center at 111 West National Avenue.

Programming changes include:

-Jack FM format was launched on 105.5 WZJK. The station features Adult Variety Hits.

-Classic Country with a wider music library will be launched on 95.9 WVIG.

-Eventually, Lite Hits will be featured on WFNB. Until the new Brazil studio is complete, 92.7 will simulcast True Oldies from WAXI.

-ESPN Sports Programming will continue on “The Fan” at 1130 AM and 99.5 FM.

-The Bob & Tom Show will be moving from 104.9 to it’s original home at 105.5.

-Additional programming will be added over the next several months.

DLC Media recently purchased WAKO-FM 103.1 and WAKO-AM 910 in Lawrenceville, Illinois. DLC is currently operating those radio stations under a Local Marketing Agreement and will finish the WAKO transaction this week. DLC Media is owned by Dave Crooks, a 36 year veteran of local radio. He is also a former Indiana State Representative (1996-2008). The company is based in Washington, Indiana where he owns and operates WAMW-FM 107.9, WAMW-AM 1580, and W240CE-FM 95.9.