Bicknell man injured in Monday crash

January 31, 2017 Shared State and Local News
013017-BICKNELL-AREA-ACCIDENT-STORY-RAN-ON-JANUARY-31-2017.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Monday afternoon crash in Knox County ended in serious injuries. It happened at 3:12 North of Bicknell Road near Ragsdale Road.

48-year-old Thomas D. Stemm of Bicknell is in an ’05 Chevy Truck.  State Police say he was traveling at a high rate of speed headed north just south of Bicknell when he failed to negotiate a curve near Ragsdale Road.  The truck let the right side of the road, rolled several times and came to rest in a yard.  Stemm was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.  He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.  Injuries were said to be serious.  State Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash which is still under investigation.

 

 