Bicknell man injured in Monday crash

A Monday afternoon crash in Knox County ended in serious injuries. It happened at 3:12 North of Bicknell Road near Ragsdale Road.

48-year-old Thomas D. Stemm of Bicknell is in an ’05 Chevy Truck. State Police say he was traveling at a high rate of speed headed north just south of Bicknell when he failed to negotiate a curve near Ragsdale Road. The truck let the right side of the road, rolled several times and came to rest in a yard. Stemm was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. Injuries were said to be serious. State Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash which is still under investigation.