Weekend Arrests

Knox County mugshots

-18-year-old Daryon Smith of Indianapolis was arrested by Vincennes University Police for dealing in marijuana, destroying evidence and resisting law enforcement. His bond at the Knox County Jail was set at 4-thousand dollars.

A Vincennes woman is in Jail after being arrested on drug charges. 30-year-old Mary Marlow was booked into the Knox County Jaiil Saturday charged with possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

27-year-old Heather Murrell of Vincennes was arrested Saturday on a Pike County Warrant for operating while intoxicated.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31-year-old Amber Rose Pate of Bicknell Friday. She was taken to the Knox County Jail charged with Forgery and Theft.

Vincennes Police arrested 27-year–old Larry Hitt Friday. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft.

-Nicole Bensen, 34 years old was booked into the Knox County Jail last night for theft.

-29-year-old Austin Hernandez was arrested by Bicknell Police for disorderly conduct. He was jailed at 8:30 last night.

-Christopher Mullins, 42 years old was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear yesterday.

-Gibson County authorities arrested a Vincennes Woman Saturday night on drug possession charges. A Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. 41 near County Road 440 North.When the officer approached the vehicle he reported the scent of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and began a roadside investigation.A passenger 25-year-old Courtney Eakins of Vincennes was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamines, and paraphernalia. Eakins was taken to the Gibson County Jail.A Knox County man and a Greene County woman were jailed in Sullivan County after a traffic stop.

-Friday night, police stopped 33-year-old Adam DeCoursey of Edwardsport and the officer became suspicious. Upon investigation he was arrested for felony possession of meth and a syringe. He was also charged with marijuana and paraphernalia possession. 26-year-old Jessica Nelson of Bloomfield was a passenger and was jailed for possession of meth, marijuana, a syringe and paraphernalia.