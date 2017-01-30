Dennis R. Robling, 77, Vincennes, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at his residence.

Dennis was born October 14, 1939, in Bicknell, the son of Russel and Marjorie (McClung) Robling. He married Sharon Howerton on April 1, 1961. He was the circulation manager for the Vincennes Sun Commercial. He served in the United States Airforce, a member of the Vincennes Elks, and the Upper Indiana Presbyterian Church.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Brett (Diana) Robling of Lawrenceville and Brent (Jodi) Robling of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Kari (Joe) Bedwell of Lawrenceville, Sydney, Blake, and Bailey Robling of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren, Ava and Easton Bedwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon on July 29, 2001.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bruceville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service also at the funeral home. He will be entombed at the Bicknell Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lord’s Warehouse. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.