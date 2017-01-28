VU Blood drive next week will help combat winter blood shortage

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to address a severe winter shortage. Vincennes University will host a Red Cross Blood Drive next week on February 1st and 2nd from 12-to- 6 p.m., at the Beckes Student Union,

Participants should bring a driver’s license or two other forms of identification and a list of medications currently being taken.

To schedule a reservation time in advance, or for more information about being a blood or platelet donor, visit www.redcrossblood.org.