VU Blood drive next week will help combat winter blood shortage

January 28, 2017 Shared State and Local News
Red Cross Flag

 

 

 

 

 

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to address a severe winter shortage. Vincennes University will host a Red Cross Blood Drive next week on February 1st and 2nd from 12-to- 6 p.m., at the Beckes Student Union,

Participants should bring a driver’s license or two other forms of identification and a list of medications currently being taken.

To schedule a reservation time in advance, or for more information about being a blood or platelet donor, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

 

 