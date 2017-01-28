Virgil “Bud” Boatman, age 89 of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017 at GentleCare of Vincennes.

He was born in Lawrence County on February 11, 1926 to Roy Ray Boatman and his wife Ethel (Gerber) Boatman.

He married Betty Lou Smith in Morganfield, KY in August of 1949, and she preceded him in death.

Virgil served our country as a member of the United States Army. While in the Army, he served in the Military Police during World War II and worked as head mechanic of military carpool. He retired from Texaco Oil Refinery where he worked as a Machinist Foreman. Virgil was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

Surviving family includes: two daughters- Barbara (Baker) Strange and her husband Donald of rural Lawrenceville and Virgetta K. Phipps of Bloomington, IN: one son- Stephen Ray Boatman and his wife Laura of rural Bridgeport: eight grandchildren: and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents- Roy Ray and Ethel Boatman: his wife- Betty Lou Boatman: three brothers-Russell, Ralph, and Ray Boatman: three sisters- Viola Newman, Marie Scherer, and Alberta Whitaker.

A funeral service will be held for Virgil “Bud” Boatman at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Cresthaven Memorial Park Cemetery near Claremont.

