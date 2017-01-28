Local man jailed after Friday foot chase

January 28, 2017 Shared State and Local News
Arrest-11-Key-in-Cell-Door.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAVIESS COUNTY ARRESTS

Daviess County Mugshots

-A Washington man was arrested Friday morning following a foot chase with police.  33-year-old Christopher Russell was seen by Washington Detective Brandon Garland in the area of Cosby Road and Southwest 16th.  Knowing Russell was wanted on a felony warrant. Washington Officer Nicholas Durnil and Reserve Officer Dirk Rhoads arrived to assist and that’s when Russell fled on foot.  After a short chase he was arrested.  They found five grams of meth on him along with some syringes.  Another 4 gram of meth was found near the area where Russell was taken into custody.  He was jailed for dealing and possession of meth possession of a syringe and paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.

Washington Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Williams of Washington yesterday for possession of marijuana.  No bond was set.

-19-year-old Kayleen Fox was arrested by city police for battery by means of a deadly weapon.  No bond was set.

 

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

Knox County Mugshots

 

-34-year-old Brian Wininger was arrested by Vincennes Police at 5:40-pm yesterday at 402 Carter Square.  He was wanted on a warrant for contempt.

-At 7 last night, Vincennes Police went to the 600 block of North 7th to assist state police in a drug investigation. 30-year-old Mary Marlow of Vincennes was arrested for felony possession and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.  She’s also charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

-At midnight last night, 18-year-old Daryon Smith was jailed for resisting law enforcement, and dealing and possession of marijuana.  The arrest was made by Vincennes University Police.

-At 12:39 this morning, 46-year-old Timothy Glosser was jailed after being arrested by county authorities. Glosser is charged with failure to appear, public intoxication and visiting a common nuisance.

-31-year-old William Davis and 33-year-old Larry Hit were both arrested last night by Vincennes Police.  They were booked into jail in the 11-pm hour for theft.  Hit was also charged with possession of meth.

-23-year-old Nicholas Twigg was picked up by Bicknell Police yesterday on a failure to appear warrant.

 