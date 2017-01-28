Local man jailed after Friday foot chase

DAVIESS COUNTY ARRESTS

Daviess County Mugshots

-A Washington man was arrested Friday morning following a foot chase with police. 33-year-old Christopher Russell was seen by Washington Detective Brandon Garland in the area of Cosby Road and Southwest 16th. Knowing Russell was wanted on a felony warrant. Washington Officer Nicholas Durnil and Reserve Officer Dirk Rhoads arrived to assist and that’s when Russell fled on foot. After a short chase he was arrested. They found five grams of meth on him along with some syringes. Another 4 gram of meth was found near the area where Russell was taken into custody. He was jailed for dealing and possession of meth possession of a syringe and paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.

Washington Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Williams of Washington yesterday for possession of marijuana. No bond was set.

-19-year-old Kayleen Fox was arrested by city police for battery by means of a deadly weapon. No bond was set.

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

Knox County Mugshots

-34-year-old Brian Wininger was arrested by Vincennes Police at 5:40-pm yesterday at 402 Carter Square. He was wanted on a warrant for contempt.

-At 7 last night, Vincennes Police went to the 600 block of North 7th to assist state police in a drug investigation. 30-year-old Mary Marlow of Vincennes was arrested for felony possession and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. She’s also charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

-At midnight last night, 18-year-old Daryon Smith was jailed for resisting law enforcement, and dealing and possession of marijuana. The arrest was made by Vincennes University Police.

-At 12:39 this morning, 46-year-old Timothy Glosser was jailed after being arrested by county authorities. Glosser is charged with failure to appear, public intoxication and visiting a common nuisance.

-31-year-old William Davis and 33-year-old Larry Hit were both arrested last night by Vincennes Police. They were booked into jail in the 11-pm hour for theft. Hit was also charged with possession of meth.

-23-year-old Nicholas Twigg was picked up by Bicknell Police yesterday on a failure to appear warrant.