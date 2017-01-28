Hearing continued for Olney murder suspect





The hearing for the man arrested in connection to the death of an 8–year-old Olney, Illinois girl has been continued.

8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg was found dead behind a building on the south side of Olney after being reported missing on November 23rd. Through the collaboration of at least 10 agencies in the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force, 53-year-old Glenn Ramey was arrested and charged with first degree murder and predatory sexual assault of a child.

Court records show Ramey has other previous charges against him including aggravated DUI and several orders of protection.

Ramey was scheduled to appear for a hearing in Richland County yesterday, but the hearing was continued. He will be back in court on February 10th.