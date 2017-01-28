Anderson IN woman leads police on two county chase

photo from tristatehomepage.com

A woman is in custody after authorities say she led them on a wild two-county chase. According to Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State police, it started in Warrick County shortly after 10 A.M. Friday northbound on SR 61 north of Turpin Hill Rd. with the Boonville Police Department pursuing the vehicle. The vehicle then entered Lynnville, and crashed into a Deputy’s car but continued north on SR 61 from Spurgeon Rd., according to authorities. The vehicle entered Pike County and finally and stopped after driving over stop sticks on SR 61 just south of SR 64 north of Winslow. The chase lasted about thirty minutes. 46 year-old Connie Minor of Anderson, Indiana was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital for treatment of a K-9 bite. Ringle says Minor was wanted out of Madison County on a felony drug charge.